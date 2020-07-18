Villager’s daughter’s mental competency in question after attack

A Villager’s daughter’s mental competency is in question after an attack on her father and stepmother.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered a mental competency evaluation for 56-year-old Shawn Sussman, who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake. She has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,000 bond since her arrest March 12 at the home of her father and stepmother in the Village of Buttonwood.

A 911 call had been received that day after a “manic” Sussman began striking her 83-year-old father in the driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her 76-year-old stepmother watched from inside the home. When she approached Sussman, Sussman began striking her, too. The stepmother called 911.

Sussman got into her two-door gray Hyundai and fled. She was stopped shortly after 6 p.m. at St. Charles Place and Buena Vista Boulevard. Sussman told the deputy making the traffic stop she didn’t want to speak to him and she wanted a lawyer. Sussman was taken back to the Buttonwood home where her father and stepmother confirmed it was Sussman who had attacked them.

She is facing two felony charges of battery.