Woman sentenced on DUI after hitting bicyclist near Fenney  

A woman on a beer run in March has been sentenced for hitting a bicyclist in the Village of Fenney area.

Constance Marie Perkins, 34, of Ocala, will lose her driver’s license for one year, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court.

Perkins was already on probation March 24 when her vehicle hit a bicyclist in the vicinity of U.S. 301 and Warm Springs Avenue. The bicyclist was knocked to the roadway.

Witnesses followed her vehicle to a gas station where Perkins purchased two cans of beer and put them into her trunk, according to an arrest report.

Perkins claimed she had not seen the bicyclist and was “unaware” she struck anyone, the report said. The passenger side of her vehicle had about $2,000 in damage. Perkins’ eyes were “red and watery” and she “smelled strongly” of an alcoholic beverage, the report said.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .156 and .145 blood alcohol content.

Perkins had been placed on probation in 2017 after ripping off an 81-year-old patient at The Villages Rehab in Lady Lake. Perkins had been working at the time as a CNA at The Villages Rehab.