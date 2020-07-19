3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as long-term care facilities see more cases

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVD-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up at local long-term care facilities and across The Villages.

One of the latest victims was identified as an 87-year-old female from Sumter County who tested positive July 7 and had no recent travel history. The other two were from Marion County and were identified as an 83-year-old man who tested positive July 1 and a 91-year-old man who tested positive Friday. Neither had traveled recently but both had been in contact with other COVID-19 patients, according to a report released Sunday from the Florida Department of Health.

Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin Ave. – just outside the Historic Section of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – is now reporting cases among 17 residents, one resident who transferred out of the facility and 30 staff members. That’s an increase of eight residents and nine staff members in a week’s time.

Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility, located at 3875 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, is reporting two cases among residents who transferred out of the facility and two employees. That marks an increase of one patient who transferred out of the care center from numbers reported earlier this month.

Cases across The Villages also increased Sunday by 15 – 14 in the Sumter County portion of the community and one in the Lake County section of the sprawling retirement mecca. That brings the total to in The Villages to 310 – 290 in Sumter County, 18 in Lake County and two in the Marion County section of the mega-retirement community.

Sixty-four COVID-19 cases also have been reported in areas just outside the boundaries of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 35 for a total of 472;

Wildwood up 12 for a total of 123;

Lady Lake up six for a total of 108;

Summerfield up five for a total of 152;

Oxford up two for a total of 48;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 19;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 47; and

Belleview up one for a total of 132.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 6,593 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 341 from Saturday to Sunday – among 3,186 men, 3,286 women, 38 non-residents and 83 people listed as unknown. There have been 85 deaths and 509 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 827 cases – an increase of 40 in a 24-hour period – among 448 men, 365 women, seven non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 21 deaths and 108 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 183 cases – 123 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 20 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (39), Webster (32), Center Hill (29), Coleman (25) and Sumterville (13). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 240 cases among 188 inmates and 52 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 3,343 cases – an increase of 137 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 1,559 men, 1,702 women, 24 non-residents and 58 people listed as unknown. There have been 35 deaths and 169 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 848 cases – an increase of 31 overnight. Other case have been identified in Tavares (474, 161 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 131 inmates, 28 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (286), Groveland (230), Mount Dora (219), Mascotte (119), Minneola (95), Sorrento (89), Montverde (68), Umatilla (52), Grand Island (33), Howey-in-the-Hills (26), Astatula (19), Astor (18), The Villages (18), Yalaha (14), Paisley (12), Okahumpka (11), Altoona (10), Ferndale (3) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County is reporting 2,423 cases – an increase of 164 – among 1,179 men, 1,219 women, seven non-residents and 18 people listed as unknown. There have been 29 deaths and 232 people have required some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 1,742 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 142 in 24 hours. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (98), Citra (36), Silver Springs (29), Ocklawaha (28), Reddick (26), Weirsdale (17), Anthony (15), Fort McCoy (6), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Orange Lake (3), Morriston (1) and Lowell (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 350,047 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 12,478 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 345,612 are residents. There have been 5,091 deaths and 20,971 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 89 more deaths since Saturday and an additional 339 people requiring hospital care.