Area residents invited to participate in Interfaith Peace Partners’ healing service

The Interfaith Peace Partners are hosting a healing service Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

The service is being held in response to the stress area residents are feeling from the COVID-19 outbreak and the “scourge” of racism going on across the country. The service will offer physical, spiritual, mental and emotional healing for sufferings from loss and experiences.

The service, will last about 45 minutes, will include music, prayers and scriptural readings from Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Baha’i faith traditions.

The service also will be broadcast via the Zoom online platform.

The Interfaith Peace Partners are a gathering of clergy and lay people from many communities of faith “dedicated to building understanding, respect, love, peace and unity as people of goodwill.”