Bicyclist seriously injured after hit in roundabout in The Villages

A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit in a roundabout in The Villages.

The 66-year-old Villager had been riding his bicycle at 10 a.m. Sunday in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard at Pinellas Place when he was hit by a 69-year-old female driver who was at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She had been driving in the roundabout when she changed lanes and “collided with the bicyclist,” the report said.

The bicyclist had been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

The woman driver and her 99-year-old female Villager passenger were not injured.