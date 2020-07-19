type here...
Donald Trump has been a nightmare

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The 2020 presidential election is almost upon us and the evilness of Donald Trump should be well considered.
Donald Trump has been a nightmare. Our nation is endangered by the unpredictability of this current president. He governs outside of the rule of law and displays clear authoritarian leanings that endanger all Americans and their basic freedoms and national security.
Donald Trump has continually undermined the judicial branch by selecting incompetent nominees. Donald Trump has assaulted the Bill of Rights and is a threat to civil liberties and civil rights of African and Native Americans, Latinos, women, news media and anyone who investigates and questions him. Donald Trump has presented us with the most corrupt and incompetent advisors and cabinet members. Donald Trump has so upended foreign policy and international relations with his interactions with dictators.
What Donald Trump has done to the image of America in the world and at home is tragic. His white supremacist, nativist, racist and misogynistic utterances and policies, ridicule of critics, ignorance of facts, science and history, will forever leave a black mark in history books.
#ANY FUNCTIONING ADULT 2020

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

 

