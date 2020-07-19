Four area prisons battling outbreaks of COVID-19 among inmates and staff

Four area prisons are continuing to battle outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus among hundreds of inmates and staff members.

The federal prison in Coleman reported 240 cases Sunday among 188 inmates and 52 staff members. The most cases – 130 – have been reported at the medium-security portion of the prison among 112 inmates and 18 staff members. One inmate in that wing of the prison died earlier this month and four prisoners are listed as recovered.

Another 85 cases have been identified in the low-security area of the prison among 72 inmates and 13 staff members. Two inmates and two staff members also have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-five cases also have been reported in the high-security wings among four inmates and 21 staff members. One inmate and three staff members have recovered from the illness.

Another 140 COVID-19 cases have been reported at three local state prisons. Of those, 126 have been identified at the Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell. Those are divided among 103 inmates and 23 staff members. Three inmates previously have died at the facility, while two currently are in security quarantine and 67 have tested negative.

Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala has identified 12 cases among two inmates and 10 staff members. There have been 14 negative results and another 183 prisoners are awaiting test results. Thirty-five inmates also are in medical isolation, while 760 are in medical quarantine and 54 are in security quarantine.

Marion Correctional Institution in Ocala also is reporting two cases, both among staff members. Six inmates have tested negative and three are in security quarantine, according to a report released Sunday by the Florida Department of Corrections.