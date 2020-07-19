Fruitland Park man jailed without bond after violating probation

A Fruitland Park man has been jailed without bond after violating his probation.

Duane Terrell Holston, 47, of Fruitland Park, spent the weekend behind bars at the Lake County Jail charged with violating his probation on charges of theft and driving while license suspended.

Holston had been arrested last year after he admitted he had gone to MiCo Customs Inc., on NE 83rd Road in Wildwood, and used a code to open a lock on a chain link fence and enter the grounds. Holston, who resigned from the company in 2017, drove his maroon 2005 Honda CRV inside and pumped seven gallons of gasoline into the vehicle. He locked the gate again and left. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

In Feruary 2019, he had been arrested after stealing corn nuggets, deli cheese, bacon and rotisserie chicken from a Publix grocery store in Leesburg. In March 2019, he was arrested in Lake County for driving on a suspended license.