Music in Motion recently donated a portion of the proceeds from its February show to a local charity.

The group selected Villagers Life Care Advocates as its charitable organization of choice. Jim Caisse, who serves as Music in Motion’s director/choreographer, then presented a $6,000 check to the charity’s president, Arlene Bentz.

