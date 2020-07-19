Village of Fenney woman freed from jail after scissors attack on husband

A Village of Fenney woman is free after serving 70 days in jail after allegedly attacking her husband with a pair of scissors.

Theresa Ann Barton, 60, was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day at her home at 5841 Graham Court after striking her husband “multiple times” with a pair of garden scissors, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was arrested on a charge of battery. Barton’s husband said that he and his wife were “having a verbal altercation in reference to marital issues that has been going on for some time,” the officer wrote in the report. Barton’s husband subsequently sought an order of protection and filed for divorce. They purchased their home in Fenney in 2019.

Last month in Sumter County Court, she was given credit for 70 days spent behind bars. She was also ordered to pay civil restitution, but that amount was contained in a sealed court document.