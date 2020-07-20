COVID-19 claims 2 more area residents and strikes 3 at long-term care facility

Two more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 and three more employees at a local long-term care facility have tested positive for the virus.

The victims were identified as a 66-year-old woman from Lake County who tested positive June 30 and an 80-year-old Marion County man who tested positive June 26, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another Coronavirus patient. The specific communities the victims lived in weren’t released by the Florida Department of Health.

Three more employees also have tested positive at Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, located at 3875 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages. That long-term care facility reported two employees suffering from the virus on Sunday.

Twenty new cases also have been reported in The Villages and surrounding communities. Those include:

The Villages up three for a total of 313;

Wildwood up six for a total of 129;

Lady Lake up four for a total of 112;

Summerfield up three for a total of 155;

Leesburg up two for a total of 474;

Oxford up one for a total of 49; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 48.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 6,784 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 191 from Sunday to Monday – among 3,256 men, 3,405 women, 42 non-residents and 81 people listed as unknown. There have been 87 deaths and 535 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 843 cases – an increase of 16 in a 24-hour period – among 457 men, 372 women, seven non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 21 deaths and 115 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is now reporting 184 cases – 126 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 23 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (40), Webster (33), Center Hill (29), Coleman (27), Lady Lake portion of the county (19) and Sumterville (13). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 249 cases among 196 inmates and 53 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 3,391 cases – an increase of 48 in 24 hours. Those are divided among 1,583 men, 1,725 women, 27 non-residents and 56 people listed as unknown. There have been 36 deaths and 175 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to place Lake County with 861 cases – an increase of 13 overnight. Others have been reported in Tavares (478, 161 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 131 inmates, 28 staff members and two contracted nurses), Leesburg (474), Eustis (293), Groveland (231), Mount Dora (224), Mascotte (119), Lady Lake (112), Minneola (99), Sorrento (89), Montverde (68), Umatilla (52), Fruitland Park (48), Grand Island (34), Howey-in-the-Hills (26), Astor (20), Astatula (19), Yalaha (14), Paisley (12), Okahumpka (11), Altoona (11), Ferndale (3) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County now has 2,550 cases – an increase of 127 – among 1,216 men, 1,308 women, eight non-residents and 18 people listed as unknown. There have been 30 deaths and 245 people have been hospitalized.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases continue to be reported in Ocala, which increased by 112 to 1,854. Others have been reported in Belleview (132), Dunnellon (102), Citra (37), Silver Springs (30), Ocklawaha (29), Reddick (28), Weirsdale (17), Anthony (15), Fort McCoy (6), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Orange Lake (3), Lowell (2) and Morriston (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 360,394 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 10,347 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 355,899 are residents. There have been 5,183 deaths and 21,263 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 92 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 292 people requiring hospital care.