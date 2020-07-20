David MacDonald Thompson (Dave), a resident of The Villages for 21 years, passed away July 9, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s and liver cancer.

Dave was born in Phila., Pa. on January 13, 1937. A military man through and through, Dave served in the US Marine Corps in Italy; the US Army, serving 2 tours in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division, Tropic Lightning, first as a door gunner and then an infantryman; the US Air Force Reserves as a flight engineer. He was awarded numerous medals including a Bronze Star, 2 Purple Hearts and an Air Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters.

Dave was an avid poker player and a very proficient handicapper of thoroughbred race horses.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Bonnie, and cherished daughter, Tracy Ann Thompson. Also survived by his brother, Harold Alan Thompson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Interment with full military honors will be at the National Cemetery in Bushnell Fl.

Donations in honor of Dave can be sent to: Southeastern Guide Dogs, Paws for Patriots Division; 4210 77th St. East, Palmetto, FL 34221 or on line www.guidedogs.org; and Thoroughbred Retirement of Tampa, P.O. Box 1621, Oldsmar, FL. 34677-1621 or on line www.tampatrot.org. Please note in “honor of David MacDonald Thompson.”