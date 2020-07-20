Delbert L. Baker, Sr., 92, passed away on June 30, 2020, 45 minutes after being transferred to Universal Hospice of Fort Worth, TX.

Throughout his lifetime he loved bowling, golfing, fishing and Thee Ohio State Buckeyes! His awards and achievements include: US Navy on the USS PURDY-Honorable Discharge 1950; Member of the Masonic Lodge Aladdin Temple Shiners 1990-2020, Ronald McDonald House-1984; AMVETS Lifetime Member-1997-2020; American Legion 1998-2020; Outstanding Achievement Award S.D.O.D.C. of Carpenter’s Union; Operation Feed Chairman 1990; The prestigious Sheehan Award for Columbus-Franklin County AFL-CIO; Union Label and Service Trades Council; Member of Villages Honor Flight 2015; Member of Post Polio Group, The Villages FL, Member of New Life Christian Church.

Delbert was born in Chicago IL on May 12, 1928. He met the love of his life, Donna J Arrowsmith in 1946. After serving in the Navy, he was a Carpenter by trade, then Financial Secretary of Local 200 in Columbus OH. A few years after retiring, he and his loving wife moved to The Villages FL in 2001-2020. He moved to Texas shortly before his passing to live with his daughter Donna Lee.

Delbert is reunited in heaven with his bride of 73 years, Donna J Baker, his Parents, Thelma (Scheniaon) & Claude Baker, Brother Dick “Speedy” Baker, Sister MaryLou Wilson, Son Delbert Lee Baker Jr, Grandson Richard Hale & Great Grandson Lucas Hale. He leaves behind his very loving Daughters Donna Martin TX (Wayne) & Diane Kemble KY (Kevin), 11 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great-Great Grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Blendon Township Cemetery, Westerville OH to be announced at a later time and date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Christian Church, 4701 E County Road 462, Wildwood FL 34785.