Homeless woman arrested at Circle K at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A

A homeless woman was arrested at the Circle K service station at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Brandy Narrell Hickmann, 34, was sitting on a bench on the west side of the building early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was in possession of a white grocery bag and a black backpack.

Located in a pink purse within the black backpack was a hypodermic needle. She claimed the needle was for her “art work” and it contained water. A test showed the needle contained methamphetamine.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.