Marine Corps League gearing up for annual Toys for Tots golf tourney

Members of the local Marine Corps League are getting ready for the 18th Annual Toys for Tots Golf Classic.

The event, which is being hosted by the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Detachment #1267 of the Marine Corps League in The Villages, will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at Havana Country Club. The proceeds from the tournament will go to the Toys for Tots Foundation and ultimately to benefit underprivileged children at Christmastime.

The tournament will kick off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. in a four-person scramble format. It will be followed by an awards luncheon at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The entry fee for the tournament is $95 per person and includes a cart, greens fee, lunch, goody bag, prizes, putting contest, hole-in-one contest, 50/50 drawing, free on-course beverages and a silent auction. Additional information and entry forms can be found at mcl1267.org or by calling Nathan Pratt, tournament coordinator, at (904) 553-3500.