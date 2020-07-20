Tinted window leads to arrest of suspected drug seller in Lady Lake

A tinted window led to the arrest of a suspected drug seller in Lady Lake.

Anfernee Rashad Scott, 24, of Leesburg, was driving a vehicle at 3:18 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped for a window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a search turned up 80 grams of marijuana contained in Mason jars and a plastic bag. There was also a digital scale in the vehicle and several empty plastic bags “consistent with the sale of illegal drugs,” the report said.

Scott was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.