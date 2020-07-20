Village of Fenney resident arrested after drinking ‘several beers’

A Village of Fenney resident was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

John Michael Berger, 40, who lives at 5782 Wood Stork Way, had been at the wheel of a white Chevy Equinox with Alabama license plates in the wee hours Monday morning when he was pulled over on U.S. 301 at the entrance to Spyder Motocross for having a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

His eyes were bloodshot and the officer detected a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” Berger admitted he’d had “several beers to drink.” He almost fell to the ground during field sobriety exercises. Berger provided breath samples that registered .155 and .165 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000. He was issued issued a written warning for the inoperative taglight.

The Village of Fenney home in which he resides is owned by a woman from Aquebogue, N.Y.