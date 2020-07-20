Villager arrested at his home on warrant charging him with trespassing

A Villager was arrested at his home on a warrant charging him with trespassing.

Thomas Edward Steadman, 69, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Friday while he was sitting on the front porch at his home at 1458 Irwin Way in the Village of Virginia Trace. The warrant on which he was arrested had been issued two days earlier in Sumter County Court. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Steadman had been arrested this past May after he was caught on surveillance trespassing at the home of his sister, also in the Village of Virginia Trace.

Steadman had several arrests in 2017 at GarVino’s in Lake Sumter Landing. Steadman was spotted July 20, 2017 sitting in a chair on the porch at the popular cigar and wine store. He had previously been banned from the store after two previous arrests there.

Earlier in the month, Steadman was arrested after he was spotted smoking a cigar and drinking a beverage in the lounge area at GarVino’s. Prior to that, Steadman was arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal a cigar and lighter from GarVino’s. He was eventually placed on probation.