Villagers want red button removed from gate to curtail traffic on Chula Vista

Villagers want the red button removed from the gate at the entrance to the Village of La Zamora to curtail traffic on Chula Vista Avenue.

That possibility was discussed in a special meeting of the Lady Lake Commission held Monday evening at Lady Lake Town Hall. Residents of the Chula Vista Avenue area filled the commission chambers and due to the size of the crowd, social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control was not observed.

Commissioner Ruth Kussard called for the meeting out of concern for the current problems on the roadway and future traffic that may flow from a 300-unit apartment complex and associated development under construction at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

“As you know, the speeding problem has been plaguing Chula Vista for years,” Kussard said.

She said she had heard from numerous residents prior to Monday’s meeting and many of them called for the removal of the red button allowing cars to enter through the La Zamora Gate and onto Chula Vista Avenue from County Road 466.

“This seems to be the consensus of the people who live in that area,” Kussard said.

She asked that Town Manager Kris Kollgaard reach out to The Villages District Manager Richard Baier to ask if the red button can be removed. If the red button is removed, entrance would be limited to those with gate cards.

Other ideas being considered are additional stop signs, tickets with a “hefty fine” and speed bumps.

“This is a people problem. People know what they are supposed to do,” Kussard said.