Viola “Vi” Wells Wood Goodyear

Staff Report

Elva Goodyear

LADY LAKE – Viola “Vi” Wells Wood Goodyear, formerly of Edson St., Eldred, PA. died at the age of 103, Wednesday (July 15, 2020) in the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, Lady Lake, FL.

Born July 5, 1917, in Shinglehouse, PA., she was the daughter of Irvin Eugene and Della Lawton Wells. On February 25, 1938, in Rixford, Pa., she married George M. Wood of Eldred, PA, who pre-deceased her on September 20, 1962. On September 12, 1964, in Eldred, Pa., she married George Goodyear of Eldred, Pa., who pre-deceased her on November 28, 1995.

Mrs. Goodyear graduated from Shinglehouse High School on June 3, 1936. Following graduation, she became employed as a bookkeeper at the former Walter Smith Furniture Store in Ceres, NY. Following her entry into the workforce, she served in various administrative roles with: the former Wood & King fuel and service centers, Bolivar and Allentown, NY; the former Lunn Lumber Co., Wellsville, NY; the former Wellsville Travel Service, Wellsville, NY; the Allentown Post Office, Allentown, NY; the former Canoe Place Inn, Port Allegany, PA; and, the former Olean Travel Service, Olean, NY.

She was active in the community down through the years, including membership in the United Methodist Church, Allentown, NY; the Masonic Lodge Order of the Eastern Star; Lady’s Auxiliaries for local churches and fire companies; numerous school related activities during her children’s youth years; and, she was an avid Bridge card player who participated and often hosted local community card clubs.

Mrs. Goodyear was a wonderful homemaker who traditionally hosted holiday activities with her husbands – the Wood/Goodyear households became well known as very welcoming, warm, and friendly homesteads where their entire families and family friends would congregate and socialize. She was also affectionately known for her “one liner’s” – favoring her sister Marie’s favorite “I’m not old, I’ve just been her a long time.” Notable others were “thank you for being you” and “you look nice to me.”

At Lady Lake Specialty Care, the administrative staff, nurse’s aides, nurses, social services personnel, cafeteria staff and activities organizers all loved Mrs. Goodyear – they were devastated with her loss. Vi unconditionally loved living at the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center and she loved all the Employees and volunteers – it was an incredible place for her peaceful transfer to HEAVEN. It was her final homestead following 103 year lifespan that included WWI; the Great Depression; WWII, the Korean War; the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King; the Vietnam War; 9/11; and, multiple other world and regional conflicts – not to mention two pandemics dating back through 18 US Presidents beginning with Woodrow Wilson.

She is survived by her son Jack (Raye) Wood of The Villages, FL; a step-daughter Teresa Stock, Rockledge, FL; a step-daughter Betty Connolly of Richmond, VA; and, a step-son George (Suzy) Goodyear, Coudersport, PA. Vi was known as “Gram” to her grandchildren Andy (Quillan Toler) Wood; Jonathan Wood; Marcy (Jeff) Wood Jolton; George (Janet Hargrove) Wood; Jason (Laura) Wood; Michael (Tricia) Goodyear; Debbie Goodyear; Sean (Pam) Connolly; Teri Connolly (Daryl) Vanluvance; Kelli (Dave Houser) Stock; and, Jennifer Stock. She was the “Matriarch” of her generation – very loved, respected, and looked to by her extensive list of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews, great-grandnephews. Mrs. Goodyear held a special place in her heart for two especially close nieces – Nancy (Dan) Shalkowski, Port Allegany, Pa., and Joanne (Ron Ritz) Brookville, FL.

She was pre-deceased in death by a son, Dr. Carlton (Debbie Hinkle Wood Lewis); a step son-in-law, Fred Stock; a step son-in-law, Jon Connolly; three sisters, Evelyn Hoit, Marie Brown, Esther Nobles; and four brothers, Stillman Wells, Russel Wells, Chuck Wells, and William Arnold Wells who passed at the age of four.

There will be no public viewing due to our current social distancing protocols. The Wood, Wells and Goodyear families will offer a “Celebration of Life” for Mrs. Goodyear at the Frame Funeral Home Eldred, PA at a future date and time to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of “ Vi Goodyear” to: St. Raphael’s Church – 14 First St., Eldred, Pa 16731; Lakeview Senior Living – 15 W. Willow St., Smethport, PA 16749; or Lady Lake Specialty Care – 630 Griffin Ave., Lady Lake, FL 32159.

