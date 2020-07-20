What is warp speed?

To the Editor:

In the Moderna Phase 1 study, 50 percent of the 45 volunteers had a significant immune response. Dose-ranging studies are continuing to determine the lowest effective dose for this two-dose vaccine. At least five other companies are in the race.

Approximately one of every 2,000 adults in the U.S. test positive for COVID-19 daily. About 60 percent develop symptoms. If you administered a vaccine to 2,000 adults, in 30 days you might prevent 30 infections, 18 of which are symptomatic.

Perhaps one death would be prevented. An equal number would get a placebo in a double blind study so we are up to 4,000 volunteers. If we administered vaccine to 10,000 volunteers and followed them for 3 months, we might prevent 270 infections and 15 deaths.

Let’s assume we could start these large scale studies on October first and all 5,000 were enrolled in one month, we are looking at a November start date. We may start to see results by February 2021. This would be warp speed. Take another 2 months for analysis and production at risk. Add in another month for the second dose.

Of course, this is very simplistic. We would want to stratify the study to look at age, sex coexisting conditions etc. How about children? Multiply the above by five because there are at least five companies in the race. Add in the placebo groups and you are looking at tracking 100,000 Americans.

There are relatively few health professionals that have the ability to do these studies which require incredible attention to detail and follow up mid-year and 2021 sounds like warp speed.

Gene Guerrier

Village of Mallory