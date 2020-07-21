82-year-old Villager back in jail in ongoing battle with estranged wife

An 82-year-old Villager was being held without bond as the result of ongoing domestic strife with his estranged wife.

Bond was revoked Monday for Michael Rodriguez of the Village of Mallory Square.

Rodriguez had originally been arrested March 25 after a violent confrontation with his wife of 10 years. She had wanted to leave their home on Princeton Place in the Village of Mallory Square, however Rodriguez did not want her to leave due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus. He slapped her and then went to the bedroom to retrieve a gun, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He pointed the gun at her and hit her with the butt of the firearm. He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and depriving use of 911.

Four days later he was jailed again after he violated a court order ordering him to stay away from his wife. He had called her and left her a voicemail.

Rodriguez landed in jail for the third time after he was arrested July 10 while paying a visit to his wife. They both told the deputy they thought the no contact order was no longer in force because the wife had gone to court and had an injunction dismissed. They were told the no contact order was still in effect.