COVID-19 claims 4 more local residents and continues assault on tri-county area

Four more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread quickly across The Villages, surrounding areas and long-term care facilities.

One of the latest victims was from Sumter County and the other three were Marion County residents. They were described as:

74-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 5 and hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another Coronavirus patient;

90-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 14, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

56-year-old man who tested positive July 14, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

98-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 20, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,460 cases of the potentially deadly illness being reported in and around The Villages – an increase of 31 from Monday to Tuesday. Those include:

The Villages up three for a total of 314;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 485;

Summerfield up four for a total of 159;

Belleview up seven for a total of 139;

Wildwood up three for a total of 132;

Oxford up three for a total of 52.

Lady Lake, 112 cases;

Fruitland Park, 48 cases; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County, 19 cases.

Of the cases in The Villages, the overwhelming majority – 293 – are located in the Sumter County portion of the sprawling retirement community. Nineteen are in the Lake County section and two have been reported in the Marion County area of the community.

Sixty-seven cases also are being reported at two long-term care facilities located just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, which marks an increase of 10 patients in the past eight days.

Trinity Springs, located at 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford, is reporting cases among eight residents, one resident who transferred out and eight employees. Eight days ago, the facility was reporting positive results among one resident, one resident who transferred out and seven employees.

Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin Ave. – just outside the Historic Section of The Villages – is reporting 17 cases among residents, two among residents who transferred out and 31 employees. Three days ago, the facility was reporting cases among 17 residents, one who transferred out and 30 staff members.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 7,053 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 269 in a 24-hour period – among 3,364 men, 3,564 women, 40 non-residents and 85 people listed as unknown. There have been 91 deaths and 564 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is reporting 859 cases – an increase of 16 in 24 hours – among 464 men, 381 women, seven non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 22 deaths and 122 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is now reporting 186 cases – 126 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 23 staff members. Other cases have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (42), Webster (34), Center Hill (29), Coleman (28) and Sumterville (13). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 266 cases among 201 inmates and 65 staff members.

Lake County continues to pace the local area with 3,473 cases – an increase of 82 in 24 hours. Those are divided among 1,627 men, 1,765 women, 25 non-residents and 56 people listed as unknown. There have been 36 deaths and 178 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 887 cases, followed by Tavares with 485 – 24 of which are at the Lake County Jail among six inmates, 16 staff members and two contracted nurses. Others have been identified in Eustis (302), Groveland (242), Mount Dora (228), Mascotte (125), Minneola (101), Sorrento (89), Montverde (69), Umatilla (59), Grand Island (35), Howey-in-the-Hills (26), Astor (21), Astatula (19), Yalaha (14), Paisley (12), Okahumpka (11), Altoona (11), Ferndale (3) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County is now reporting 2,721 cases – an increase of 171 overnight – among 1,273 men, 1,418 women, eight non-residents and 22 people listed as unknown. There have been 33 deaths and 264 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 1,854 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 145 overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (102), Citra (38), Reddick (31), Silver Springs (31), Ocklawaha (29), Weirsdale (19), Anthony (15), Fort McCoy (6), Orange Lake (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Lowell (3) and Morriston (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 369,834 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 9,440 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 365,244 are residents. There have been 5,319 deaths and 21,780 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 136 more deaths since Monday and an additional 517 people requiring hospital care.