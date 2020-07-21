Parkwood man arrested after alleged attacks on his mother and son

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after alleged attacks on his mother and his son.

Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. Monday to a home on NE 48th Way where the 16-year-old son of 49-year-old Christopher Allen Beauchemin said he had been attacked, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Beauchemin, who was arrested in 2018 on a charge of driving under the influence while taking a child to school, accused the teen of stealing his wallet. Beauchemin pushed the teen onto a couch and began striking him in the head with a closed fist, the report said. Beauchemin’s mother went into the living room and saw her son on top of her grandson, who was able to break free and call 911.

The teen also told police that his grandmother had been attacked Sunday by Beauchemin. The teen had heard the grandmother yell, “Don’t push me,” during that altercation. Beauchemin’s mother told police that her son “had a couple drinks and started to become violent.”

Beauchemin’s mother, who in 2018 used a medical alert device to summon law enforcement during an altercation with her son, said her son punched her several times in the arm. She had fresh bruising on her arm.

The Connecticut native was arrested on felony charges of battery on a person over the age of 65 and cruelty to a child. He was booked on $3,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.