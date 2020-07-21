type here...
PetSmart joins list of stores requiring customers to wear face masks amid COVID-19

Larry D. Croom

PetSmart has joined the long list of stores that are requiring customers to wear face coverings when shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers who visit PetSmart stores will be provided with masks if they don’t have one. Those who are uncomfortable wearing the face coverings can take advantage of curbside pickup options that are available for online or phone orders.

Customers also are being encouraged to maintain six feet of social distancing between them and others. And no one should enter stores if they have COVID-19 symptoms or aren’t feeling well.

Store employees also are required to wear face coverings. The business also has implemented several other protective measures, including:

  • Hanging signs throughout stores and playing announcements to remind associates and customers about the importance of social distancing;
  • Operating every other register to create additional space for customers during checkout;
  • Staggering salon appointment arrival times and salon staff schedules to limit the number of associates and customers within the salon at a time;
  • Temporarily canceling in-store events that may have drawn crowds; and
  • Installing plexiglass shields at high traffic registers in all stores.

PetSmart employees also have increased the frequency of store cleanings and are regularly disinfecting common touchpoints and surfaces throughout the stores, including shopping carts and baskets, check-out stations, the main store area, associate-only breakrooms, restrooms and all services areas. Employees also have been provided with enhanced disinfecting products that are EPA-approved for use against the virus that causes COVID-19.

PetSmart stores located in the tri-county area include:

  • 3667 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages;
  • 534 N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake;
  • 3500 SW College Rd. in Ocala; and
  • 10401 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg in the Lake Square Mall.

Several other chains stores in The Villages and surrounding areas also are requiring customers to wear face masks. Those include Wal-Mart, Publix, Kohl’s, Target and Best Buy, to name a few.

