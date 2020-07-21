Preliminary report sheds light on five-vehicle crash in The Villages

A preliminary accident report is shedding light on a five-vehicle crash which occurred Monday afternoon in The Villages.

Charles Edward Brown, 57, of Belleview, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center, after the chain-reaction crash which occurred at 3:15 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue, according to information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Witnesses in another vehicle told police that Brown appeared to be “nodding in and out” as if he was having a possible “medical episode” prior to his white 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 pickup crashing into the rear of a blue 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 84-year-old Richard Dolph of The Villages, who had been stopped in traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Dolph and his 75-year-old wife Mary, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, were transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The force of the collision pushed Dolph’s vehicle into the rear of a white 2016 Buick Encore driven by 19-year-old Danielle Kozma of Wildwood. She was taken by Lake EMS to UF Health The Villages Hospital.

Kozma’s vehicle crashed into the back of a red 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 driven by 29-year-old Jomary Milagros Correa Correa of Summerfield. She was not injured.

The impact of that collision pushed her vehicle into the rear of a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 73-year-old Kenneth Rocco Feo of Summerfield. His was the only vehicle that did not need to be towed from the scene. Feo and his wife, 68-year-old Jane Elizabeth Feo, escaped injury.