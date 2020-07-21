type here...
Richard A. “Dick” Fleege

Staff Report

Richard Fleege

Richard A. “Dick” Fleege, 88, of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Dick was born in Menominee, IL on June 3, 1932, the son of Edward and Catherine (Budden) Fleege.  He married Betty Jane Steines on April 28, 1956 in Springbrook, Iowa.

Dick’s greatest joy was the game of golf. Teaching his kids to “keep it in the fairway,” and playing golf with his wife and buddies at the Galena Golf Club, in Galena, IL, and in the Creaker’s and Grasshoppers Club at Spruce Creek in Summerfield, FL.  He would say one of his biggest accomplishments was his eight (8) hole-in-one’s.

Dick’s career started with the ownership of the Galena Heating and Sheet Metal Company, in Galena, IL, then in construction, notably with Cy Droessler and then Maryville Construction.  Before retiring and moving to Florida, Dick completed his career as head of the maintenance department at the Galena-Stauss Hospital.

Surviving are his wife of 64 wonderful years, Betty Jane (Steines) Fleege; three sons, Michael  (Sue) Fleege, Peosta, IA, Terence (Ann) Fleege, Bettendorf, IA, Tim Fleege, Summerfield, FL; three daughters, Catherine (Dennis) Mohr, Keiler, WI, Jane (Steve) Miller, Weeki Wachee, FL, and Lori (Michael) Merbach, Apopka, FL; grandchildren, Jordan Fleege, Taylor (Joseph) Welter, Collin Fleege, Alexandria (George) Kraniotis, Sydney (Kristopher) Leiting, Heather (Wallace) Moody, Steven (Stephanie) Miller, Nicholas Merbach and Ashton Merbach; great-grandchildren, Kaia Kraniotis, Liana Kraniotis, Haeley (Sean) Porter, Zachary Moody, Teme Moody, Fantaye Moody, Haimie Moody, Felicity Miller, Clayton Miller, Cayden Miller and Dru Miller.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine (Budden) Fleege; siblings, Melvin (Jeanne) Fleege, Ursula Fleege, Jerome (Rosie) Fleege, Harold (Lorraine) Fleege, and Robert Fleege; and daughter, Tina Fleege.

