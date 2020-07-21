type here...
Richard Paul “Slim” Williams

Staff Report

Richard Paul Williams

Richard Paul Williams (Slim), of the Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 74.

Richard was born on March 29, 1946 in Elgin, IL to Earl and Marguerite Williams. He graduated from Geneva, IL High School in 1965. After graduation he was drafted into the Army and spent 2 years in Germany.

In 1969 he met and married his wife Mary of 50 years (April 2020). They moved to Elburn, IL in 1971 and raised their family there. In 1996 they moved to Jacksonville, FL and then to the Villages, FL in 2012.

Slim spent his career working at Quad County Distributors in St. Charles, IL as a Beer Salesman. He then worked his remaining years excelling in selling gas and oil for Boncosky Oil Company in Elgin, IL and Florida Petroleum in Fernandina Beach, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Lee (Johnson) Williams; his children Kenneth Williams of Cheshire, MA and Toni (Scott) Meier of Rolling Meadows, IL; grandson Myles Barnett of Ponte Vedra, FL; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother David Lynch; and his beloved dog Itsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marguerite Williams; his brothers Don, Steve and Gordon.

Slim loved to play golf with his friends, vacations with his wife and time with family. He enjoyed his golf cart rides around The Villages. He was a Mason and a lifetime member of The American Legion.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2-4 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedegwood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. There will be a limit of 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time. Everyone is required to provide and wear their own mask. A committal service with military honors will be held at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

