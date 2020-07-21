Trump will protect us from Medicare for All

To the Editor:

Most of us living in the Villages are retired and on Medicare with a Medicare supplement policy. If Joe Biden is elected President, he will fight to install Medicare for All!

If that is successful we will have rationed health care subject to a budget just like Canada.

We, as older people, will be subject triage also, because when heath care is rationed the priority will be to serve the younger population. We will also wait months, possibly years for a hospital bed or a hip replacement as they do in Canada and England! Biden believes in a government-run single payer healthcare and he will go through the back door by calling it Medicare for All. President Trump will protect us from the liberals like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who want to shove single payer down our throats! Vote Trump.

Larry Moran

Village of Virginia Trace