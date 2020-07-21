type here...
Trump’s cognitive test

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just let this sink in. In a recent nationally televised interview, our president boasted of his performance on a cognitive test, used to identify early stages of dementia, which he took more than two years ago.
In January 2018, as part of his yearly physical, Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) which is designed to detect mild cognitive impairment.
There are several slight variations of the MoCA test, but most ask simple tasks or questions: draw a clock face, repeat five words forward and backward, count down from 100 by sevens, identify the names of pictures of animals, etc. Trump says the first questions are easy the the rest are harder. Fact: none are hard if your mind is functioning correctly.
Trump’s still talking and bragging about it as though the doctors had asked him to solve several third order differential equations.
Remind yourself of this every time you see a Trump 2020 sign plastered on a golf cart, even if it’s yours.

Tom Jury
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

