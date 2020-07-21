We can get through this together if we cooperate

To the Editor:

Prior to COVID-19, we all accepted the same general policy: “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service.” Surfer dudes in the late ‘70s and ‘80s knew they had to wear at least a tank top and flip-flops (if not a T-shirt and tennis shoes) to get a Whatchamacallit.

Adding a new pandemic to the mix, it seems reasonable to add a mask to the front of the list. At least we’re not targeting hippies as they did in the early ‘70s. And if we can all get on board again, we can get through this wave together.

Mikey Lichtmann

Village of Country Club Hills