Wildwood man jailed without bond after allegedly spitting on his father

A Wildwood man was jailed without bond after allegedly spitting on his father.

The father said that 56-year-old Randall Troy Hayward spit on him Friday in the front yard of their home in the 600 block of North Warfield Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The father told police that he feared the conflict “might escalate in the near future,” the report said.

Hayward was arrested on a charge of battery and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Hayward had been arrested in 2014 on a charge of marijuana possession.