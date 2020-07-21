Wildwood tree cutter lands behind bars after traffic stop

A Wildwood tree cutter landed behind bars after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Rex Eugene Dykes, 48, had been a passenger in a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign at about 9 p.m. Sunday at Rose Avenue and Berckman Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

During a pat down, Dykes was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.