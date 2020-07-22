113 COVID-19 cases reported at 17 Villages-area long-term care facilities

A total of 113 residents and staff members at area long-term care facilities have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday from the Florida Department of Health. The report doesn’t identify when the positive tests were recorded but shows a clear snapshot of the how the number of cases in assisted living facilities and nursing homes is continuing to increase across Florida.

The cases were identified at 17 facilities in and around The Villages. They were broken down as 32 residents, 14 residents who transferred out of the care centers and 67 employees, the report shows.

The facilities located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown that were listed in the report, as well as the number of residents and employees who have tested positive, include:

Atria Lady Lake, 930 County Rd. 466 (one employee);

Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 3875 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages (two residents who transferred out of the facility and five employees);

Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (seven residents, four residents who transferred out and six employees);

Elan Spanish Springs, 930 Alverez Ave. (one employee);

Freedom Pointe Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1700 El Camino Real in The Villages (one employee);

Generations Senior Living at Lake Miona, 9871 County Rd. 121 in Wildwood (one employee);

Generations Senior Living at The Fairways, 5268 County Rd. 125 in Wildwood (one employee);

Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one employee who transferred out and three employees);

Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, 630 Griffin Ave. (17 residents, two who residents who transferred out and 31 employees);

Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, 10780 U.S. 301 in Oxford (two employees);

Serenades in The Villages, 2450 Parr Dr. (two residents who transferred out);

Sumter Place in The villages, 1550 Killingsworth Way (two employees);

The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, 16529 S.E. 86th Belle Meade Cir. (two employees).

The Springs at Lady Lake Assisted Living, 620 Griffin Ave. (one employee);

The Willows at Wildwood, 4725 Bellwether Ln. in Oxford (one employee);

Trinity Springs, 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford (eight residents, one resident who transferred out and eight employees); and

Village Veranda at Lady Lake, 955 S. Hwy/ 27/441 (two employees).

Across the Sunshine State, 16,665 COVID-19 cases have been reported at 1,558 facilities. Those include 4,976 residents, 4,335 residents who transferred out of the facilities and 7,354 staff members.