The Canal Street Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for aquatic chair lift installation on Monday, July 27. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Canal Street Recreation Center at 205-8571.
Aquatic chair lift to be installed at Canal Street pool
