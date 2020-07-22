Frustration with elected officials leads Winn-Dixie to implement mask policy

A grocery store chain in The Villages is taking the face mask issue into its own hands after government officials have refused to take action.

Winn-Dixie, which is owned by Southeastern Grocers, will implement the policy on Monday, July 27. A spokesman for the company said the decision was made after state and local elected officials refused to mandate the face coverings.

“We will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates,” said the statement from Joe Caldwell, who serves as director of corporate communications and government affairs.

Caldwell added that Southeastern Grocers puts customers and employees at the center of every decision the company makes.

“As we have navigated through the complexities and challenges of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and are continuing to update our policies to best protect all those who depend upon us,” he said. “This unprecedented period requires a willingness to be adaptable and flexible to ever-changing circumstances, and we will continue to adjust as needed over time.”

Winn-Dixie becomes the third grocery store chain in The Villages to require customers to wear face coverings, joining Wal-Mart and Publix. Other chain stores now requiring masks include Walgreens, CVS, PetSmart, Kohl’s, Target and Best Buy, to name a few.