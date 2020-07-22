type here...
Home News

Incumbent plows more money into Tallahassee firm for re-election help

Meta Minton

Steve Printz

A Sumter County Commission incumbent facing three challengers in next month’s GOP primary has now poured more than $10,000 into a Tallahassee consulting firm in a bid to win re-election.

Steve Printz on July 15 paid $8,291 to ’96 Consulting on top of the more than $2,000 previously spent with the firm.

Printz is seeking a second commission term and faces two GOP challengers in the Aug. 18 Republican Primary – Villagers Oren Miller and Daniel Myslakowski. The head of The Villages Republican Club, Jerry Prince, is running as a write-in candidate in a move which eliminated 45,000 Democrats and No Party Affiliation voters from participating in the balloting.

Printz and fellow incumbents Al Butler and Don Burgess have drawn challengers outraged by last year’s 25 percent tax hike unanimously approved by the Sumter Commission. Printz made the motion for the tax increase.

Burgess, Butler and Printz have leveraged their close connection with the Developer of The Villages to raise campaign cash, having raked in more than $180,000 in contributions from companies known for their contractual business ties to the Morse family.

Related Articles

News

113 COVID-19 cases reported at 17 Villages-area long-term care facilities

A total of 113 residents and staff members at area long-term care facilities have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Villager launches petition drive over ‘unbearable’ noise from Florida Turnpike

A Villager has launched a petition effort over noise from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
News

Another Villages Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Another Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19 – bringing the total at the popular grocery store chain to four.
Read more
News

Frustration with elected officials leads Winn-Dixie to implement mask policy

A grocery store chain in The Villages is taking the face mask issue into its own hands after government officials have refused to take action.
Read more
Crime

Suspect jailed after bar brawl sends injured man to Ocala hospital

A suspect has been jailed after a bar brawl sent an injured man to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after spotted driving vehicle stolen from Leesburg Police

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy discovered the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen.
Read more
Crime

Leesburg woman nabbed after being accused of ripping off Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday afternoon after being accused of stealing items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager launches petition drive over ‘unbearable’ noise from Florida Turnpike

A Villager has launched a petition effort over noise from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
News

Another Villages Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Another Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19 – bringing the total at the popular grocery store chain to four.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Osprey Taking A Rest Near Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Check out this osprey taking a rest near Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane At Recreation Plantation

Check out this sandhill crane spotted at Recreation Plantation. Thanks to Rose Anderson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise Over Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Mary Keene for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Misinformation on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident says many of his fellow Villagers are misinformed about masks.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

PetSmart joins list of stores requiring customers to wear face masks amid COVID-19

PetSmart has joined the long list of stores that are requiring customers to wear face coverings when shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspect jailed after bar brawl sends injured man to Ocala hospital

A suspect has been jailed after a bar brawl sent an injured man to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Ivanka Trump takes lead role in inspiring young job seekers

Congressman Daniel Webster applauds Ivanka Trump for taking a lead role in inspiring young job seekers.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

113 COVID-19 cases reported at 17 Villages-area long-term care facilities

A total of 113 residents and staff members at area long-term care facilities have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Villager launches petition drive over ‘unbearable’ noise from Florida Turnpike

A Villager has launched a petition effort over noise from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
News

Another Villages Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Another Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19 – bringing the total at the popular grocery store chain to four.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Misinformation on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident says many of his fellow Villagers are misinformed about masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No news in The Villages Daily Sun

A longtime Daily Sun subscriber from the Village of Rio Grande says there is no news in the newspaper.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hunter Biden Airlines

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the number of flights Hunter Biden made on Air Force 1 and 2 while his father was vice president.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspect jailed after bar brawl sends injured man to Ocala hospital

A suspect has been jailed after a bar brawl sent an injured man to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after spotted driving vehicle stolen from Leesburg Police

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy discovered the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen.
Read more
Crime

Leesburg woman nabbed after being accused of ripping off Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday afternoon after being accused of stealing items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,886FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,546FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.4 ° F
83 °
80 °
78 %
2.2mph
1 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment