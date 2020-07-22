Incumbent plows more money into Tallahassee firm for re-election help

A Sumter County Commission incumbent facing three challengers in next month’s GOP primary has now poured more than $10,000 into a Tallahassee consulting firm in a bid to win re-election.

Steve Printz on July 15 paid $8,291 to ’96 Consulting on top of the more than $2,000 previously spent with the firm.

Printz is seeking a second commission term and faces two GOP challengers in the Aug. 18 Republican Primary – Villagers Oren Miller and Daniel Myslakowski. The head of The Villages Republican Club, Jerry Prince, is running as a write-in candidate in a move which eliminated 45,000 Democrats and No Party Affiliation voters from participating in the balloting.

Printz and fellow incumbents Al Butler and Don Burgess have drawn challengers outraged by last year’s 25 percent tax hike unanimously approved by the Sumter Commission. Printz made the motion for the tax increase.

Burgess, Butler and Printz have leveraged their close connection with the Developer of The Villages to raise campaign cash, having raked in more than $180,000 in contributions from companies known for their contractual business ties to the Morse family.