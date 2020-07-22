type here...
Leesburg woman nabbed after being accused of ripping off Summerfield Wal-Mart

Larry D. Croom

Rasheema Renee Brown

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday afternoon after being accused of stealing items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was called to the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, shortly after 3:30 p.m. and spoke with a loss prevention officer who said that he observed 33-year-old Rasheema Renee Brown fail to scan several items at the checkout area. He said she attempted to leave the store with $115.42 worth of items that she didn’t pay for and he stopped her at the exit, a sheriff’s office report states.

The loss prevention officer told the deputy that Brown admitted to failing to scan the merchandise. He said she had 12 items in her cart that she hadn’t paid for, the report says.

After being read her rights, Brown claimed “she missed a few items because she was scanning them too fast.” She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Brown, who lives at 1025 Birchwood Ct., No. 2 in Leesburg, was charged with larceny/petit theft. She was released late Monday night on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

