Suspect jailed after bar brawl sends injured man to Ocala hospital

A suspect has been jailed after a bar brawl sent an injured man to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to Dani’s Sports Bar on State Road 44 in Wildwood where EMS personnel were attending to an unresponsive male who was bleeding from the mouth.

A bartender said the injured man, who was from Ohio, had placed a beer on top of a vehicle and was talking to a female “associated with” 51-year-old Daryl Gene Flowers of Inverness, according to an arrest report. Flowers saw the beer on his car and “became irate,” demanding the man remove the beer. As the man started to remove the beer, Flowers hit the man with his fist. The man fell and was kicked by Flowers, the bartender told deputies.

The injured man told deputies he wanted to see his attacker prosecuted, “Whoever that person was.”

Flowers was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.