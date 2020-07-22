Villager launches petition drive over ‘unbearable’ noise from Florida Turnpike

A Villager has launched a petition effort over noise from the Florida Turnpike.

Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove earlier this month took his complaint about noise from the Turnpike before the Project Wide Advisory Committee. He said the noise at his home at 5752 Hickey Way has become “unbearable.” Meyer suggested that more landscaping could be added, or perhaps even a wall. However, PWAC was not receptive to his plight.

Undeterred, Meyer has launched a petition effort in a quest to gain the support of his neighbors in the Village of Monarch Grove.

“I am spearheading a petition to ask the Developers of our community to deal with the road noise created by the Florida Turnpike,” Meyer said.

Thus far, he has collected 140 signatures.

“While the noise level is noticeable east of Corbin Trail, I have spoken to Zientara Loop residents west of Corbin Trail that also hear road noise. This issue impacts property values as well as the quality of life in and outside the home,” he said.

Meyer purchased his home in May 2019 for $231,500. At least a dozen homes remain unsold on Hickey Way.