The Villages Magic Club has made a donation to the Rotary Club of The Villages.

The club made the $1,000 donation on Saturday. The donation will be used to help youth in the area that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Magic Club board members who made the donation included President Wally Libenson, Jeff Kublin, Stan Kotzker, Leo Ferguson and JoAnn Murphy.

Those from the Rotary Club who were in attendance included President Sean Donnelly and Foundation Director Dick Phoebus.