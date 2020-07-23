Angry diners damage door at local Panda Express restaurant

A pair of angry diners damaged a door at a local Panda Express restaurant after they learned certain menu items were not available.

Two men entered the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake on Monday afternoon and grew “very irate” over items on the menu that were not in stock, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When the two men left the restaurant, they slammed the door causing about $500 in damage. The manager attempted to shoot a photo of the men, but they held their hands over their faces. They left in a white Buick LaCrosse. He was able to shoot a photo of the license plate.