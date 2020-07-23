type here...
Guests will be able to play again on executive golf courses in The Villages

Staff Report

Beginning Aug. 1 guests will be permitted to play on all Executive Golf Courses with a valid guest pass and photo ID. In April it had been announced that guests would not be able to play on executive due to changes necessitated by the spread of the Coronavirus.
Guests playing on courses south of State Road 44 will be able to pay their guest fees by credit card at the starter shacks.
Guests playing on courses north of State Road 44 will need to have a valid Guest Play Card.
Guest Play Cards can be purchased at a District Customer Service Center Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or any Regional Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for a card will be $44. The Guest Play Card will be valid for 4 rounds of golf on any Executive Course North of SR 44 and it includes greens fee and trail fees. Cards can be used Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.
Cash is no longer accepted for payment of daily trail fees when playing golf on the Executive Golf Courses.Trail Fees must be paid in advance via telephone with a credit card.  A new temporary monthly flat fee of $ 20 per month for Trail Fees is available to accommodate what used to be daily cash trail fee golfers.  If you have already paid your 6-month or yearly trail fees, you do not need to make an additional payment.
To pay your Executive Trail Fees over the phone, call the District Customer Service Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (352) 753-4508.

