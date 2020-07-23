Habitual offender arrested on felony charge after caught behind wheel

A habitual offender was arrested on a felony charge after he was caught behind the wheel.

Jordan Jevontee Tucker, 25, of Wildwood, had been driving a vehicle at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and County Road 472 when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check revealed his license had been canceled indefinitely and had multiple subsequent suspensions, many of them for failure to pay fines.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.