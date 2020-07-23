Lady Lake Commission sets special meeting on employee salary structure

Lady Lake Commission has scheduled a special meeting for a review of the employee salary structure.

The virtual meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The commission had taken a first swing at the compensation study this past Monday, July 20 with numerous town employees in the commission chambers.

The detailed compensation study had been prepared in advance of that meeting and was presented by Brad Brackins of Evergreen Solutions LLC.

You can see his Power Point presentation at this link:

Presentation to Town Commission – Compensation Study for the Town of Lady Lake

The town has 96 employees, 91 full-timers and five part-timers. This includes employees ranging from police to planners and from public works to librarians.

Commissioners agreed that the town offers attractive benefits including lower HMO plan premiums, more affordable dental insurance, a ROTH IRA plan and life insurance for retirees.

Some commissioners were miffed that the consultant was comparing Lady Lake salaries to other government salaries in Florida. Commissioner Tony Holden said it would be more appropriate to measure town employees’ salaries against salaries offered in the local business market.

“This is not major league sports,” Holden said.

He joined Mayor Jim Richards and Commissioner Dan Vincent in voting to table the salary discussion.

The upcoming special commission meeting will held via an online streaming service in order to inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Commissioners participating will do so via teleconference.