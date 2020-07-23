Man with suspended Kentucky license jailed after teen spotted without seat belt

A man with a suspended Kentucky driver’s license was arrested after a teen passenger was spotted without a seat belt.

Brian Keith Bays, 27, had been driving a gray Ford pickup at 7:30 p.m. Monday at U.S. 301 and County Road 214 when he was pulled over because a teen passenger who was not wearing a seat belt, according to an arrest report from Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Bays claimed he had a Kentucky driver’s license, but a check revealed it was suspended. He had also been arrested June 8 in Sumter County for driving on a suspended license. He is wanted in Ohio and Georgia on non-extraditable warrants charging him with driving offenses.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond. Bays was issued a warning for allowing a teen under the age of 18 to ride without a seatbelt.