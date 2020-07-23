Woman suffering asthma attack taken to hospital after altercation over video game

A woman suffering an asthma attack was taken to UF Health The Villages Hospital after an altercation over a video game.

Tammy Sue Ann Lax, 30, of Wildwood, was arrested at the hospital in connection with the attack Wednesday afternoon on a male with whom she had been arguing over a video game, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Lax burned him with a cigarette while she was reaching for a computer. He believed he had been burned intentionally and began yelling at Lax. She slapped him twice in the head and twisted his scrotum, the report said. Lax began suffering an asthma attack and the victim called 911. A deputy was dispatched to the hospital to take Lax into custody. She was booked on a charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center.