Bernice Cherryholmes

Staff Report

Bernice Cherryholmes, age 95, a native of Michigan and resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Cherryholmes.

She is survived by her children, Rose Garnto (Donald), David Cherryholmes, Debbie Cherryholmes and Cathy Martin (Chuck); grandchildren, Tim Richert, Don Richert, Paul Heinmiller (Charlene) Jon Garnto (Jill), Jennifer Joly, Nick Cherryholmes, Sarah Martin and Erica Shula; sisters Nellie Prince and Lee Johnson (Carl); nieces, Andrea and Karen; many other loving relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens of Fairhope on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

