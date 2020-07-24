Homeless woman arrested after vehicle runs stop sign near hotel in The Villages

A homeless woman was arrested after a vehicle ran a stop sign near a hotel in The Villages.

A red SUV at about 1:45 a.m. Friday ran the stop sign near the La Hacienda Hotel on Avenida Central and the vehicle pulled onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle’s license plate was expired.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of the traffic stop near the Boone Gate and the dog alerted on the vehicle’s rear passenger door where 44-year-old Melissa Michelle Mullin was sitting. A search of her purse turned up a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine and a pipe.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.