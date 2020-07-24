To the Editor:

Just wanted to add my 2 cents to the mask discussion. I recently went to a beauty shop to get my hair cut. They are very attentive to COVID-19 rules. You can’t come in without a mask, you wait in your car until they are ready for you. Only two customers at a time. Then they take your temperature. If you have a fever you must leave. Then you are given a large amount of hand sanitizer that you must use before being seated. They spend about 15 minutes re-sanitizing their stations before they change customers.

Now here is the bottom line about the good your mask does. I wore it the entire time and got hair in my mouth from my cut anyway, before removing my mask. BEFORE, removing my mask. Now, if a one of my freshly cut hairs got through that mask, seems like the COVID-19 virus could get through even easier than a hair. I will continue to wear a mask wear it is required, their business, their rules.

But I don’t think that a mask is going to save anyone.

Fran Kennedy

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens